BOISE, Idaho — Senate lawmakers will consider a push to provide restricted driver's licenses to undocumented people in Idaho.

We have been following the 'Manejando Sin Miedo' initiative brought forward by PODER of Idaho with the support of the Idaho Dairymen's Association. Many sharing comments from the hearing on Senate bill 1081.

“Reality is these workers are here and I think it's our best bet to help them make our roads safer by passing this,” said Senator R. Just, for District 15.

The proposed legislation would allow undocumented Idahoans to get restricted Driver’s licenses.

“Too many people in our communities drive in fear of being pulled over, detained then deported,” said Fernando Montelengo with Future Farmers of America during the public hearing.

While many at the hearing were in favor of the bill, others were opposed. “We have previously opposed this bill, even though it has been rewritten this year, our Sheriffs have taken a unanimous vote to continue to oppose as they do not support issuing the driver's license,” said Jeff Lavey, Executive Director for the Idaho Sheriffs Association.

Senator Jim Guthrie of McCammon sponsored the legislation, the change to state law would also allow undocumented drivers to register and insure their cars.

“Mr. Chairman and Committee, with your help we can change those optics and reshape the narrative surrounding those issues. I've tried for years, I can't do it alone, it's going to need a bigger push,” said Guthrie, during the hearing.

Supporters say the new licenses would boost the economy, with an influx of money for the DMV generating as much as $700,000 in funding over 30 months from titles and registrations.