Manejando Sin Miedo Campaign in support of a ‘Restricted Driver License’ for all Idahoans

Poder of Idaho launches Manejando sin Miedo, which means 'Driving without fear.' It's a campaign to support the creation of a ‘Restricted Driver's License' for all Idahoans, regardless of immigration status. Manejando Sin Miedo is a campaign encouraging lawmakers to pass legislation allowing an Idaho-restricted driver's license.

According to the Pew Research Center, the Gem state is home to as many as 35,000 undocumented people who would essentially benefit from getting a driver's license.

"Some of the benefits that we would see for the undocumented community is that they would be able to operate a vehicle in Idaho's roadways in a safe way," said Estefania Mondragon, Executive Director of Poder of Idaho.

Under current state law, undocumented individuals cannot get a driver's license. Proponents of the change say the new licenses would boost the economy, with an influx of money for the DMV generating as much as $700,000 in funding over 30 months from titles and registrations.

"Another thing is they would be able to register their own cars. Right now, a lot of people use family members," said Mondragon.

The campaign proposes that, to be eligible for the new restricted driver's licenses, applicants would need to meet all the normal requirements to qualify for a class D license. Still, they would not have to provide documents like a social security card.