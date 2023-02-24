Immigrant Drivers Legislation introduced in State Senate

BOISE, Idaho — The campaign to raise awareness for the need for undocumented Idahoans to obtain driver's licenses has taken another step.

Earlier this month, Senate Bill 1081 was introduced by the State Affairs Committee, sponsored by Senator Jim Guthrie from District 28. The legislation also has support from the Idaho Dairymen's Association.

According to the Pew Research Center, the Gem state is home to as many as 35,000 undocumented people who would essentially benefit from getting a driver's license.

If passed, SB1081 would permit all individuals to obtain a restricted driver's license in the State of Idaho, regardless of immigration status.

Supporters claim this bill will improve Idaho’s road safety, ensure more drivers on Idaho roads are covered by insurance, enhance driver education and training for all Idahoans, improve safety of law enforcement officers, reduce the severity and extent of motor vehicle collisions.

It is also expected to generate additional state revenue for Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) programs through licensing, registration and title fees.

PODER of Idaho, who launched the campaign Manejando sin Miedo, meaning "Driving without Fear", reports a mass increase in support of this bill as counties across Idaho have supported the movement through signature gathering efforts. From Teton County, to Ada and Canyon Counties, north to Latah County and others, several thousands of signatures have been submitted.

The Restricted Driver’s License would be limited to driving purposes only, it would have a distinguishable appearance, and conspicuous words of limitation to ensure the card is not used for voting, to purchase firearms, or to exercise any other rights or privileges reserved to citizens.

