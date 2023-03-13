Sealed search warrants made public in case against Bryan Kohberger

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Dozens of sealed and redacted search warrants were posted online this week in the case against Bryan Kohberger. The Washington State Criminology student is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022.

The newly released documents offer insight into where investigators went looking for information in the immediate weeks following the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, including requests from social media platforms and phone and financial records for the suspect and the four victims - Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves.

Warrants were also issued for Doordash, Tinder, Yik Yak, and Snapchat, among retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Among the more than 40 companies contacted are records related to the sale of a KA-BAR knife and leather knife sheath which investigators believe were used to commit the crimes. As we previously reported, the sheath was found at the crime scene near two of the victims.

Although they've only recently been made public, a majority of the warrants were issued prior to Bryan Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania in late December. They do not detail what investigators found.

Kohberger will go before a judge for his preliminary hearing in Latah County beginning on June 26.

