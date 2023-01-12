Moscow murder suspect waives right to speedy preliminary hearing, judge schedules hearing for late June

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing Thursday.

Bryan Kohberger appeared in a Latah County courtroom Thursday morning for a status conference hearing. His preliminary hearing will now be scheduled for Monday, June 26, at 9:00 a.m. and could take four or five days.

During Thursday's hearing, Kohberger verbally acknowledged he had a right to a preliminary hearing within the next week and agreed to waive that right.

He faces four first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves. The four students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in the early morning hours of November 13. Kohberger is also charged with burglary.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and was extradited to Idaho.

Court documents unsealed in the case upon his return to Idaho outline evidence for his arrest including a "tan leather knife sheath" found at the crime scene on the bed where victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were located. Investigators found male DNA on the knife sheath which they later closely matched to a family member's DNA found in the trash at the family's home in Pennsylvania.

Investigators also say cell phone data and surveillance footage also place Kohberger at the scene.

