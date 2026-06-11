Riding in a truck bed — is it legal in Idaho? Here's what the law actually says

IDAHO — While Idaho requires drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts, riding unrestrained in the bed of a pickup truck is legal for most people in the state.

The only restriction applies to children under 7, who must be inside the vehicle in a certified child seat or booster seat. Outside of that requirement, there are no restrictions — including on highways, where passengers can ride in a truck bed at 65 miles per hour.

Riding in a truck bed — is it legal in Idaho?

The rule traces back to Idaho's agricultural history, when putting farmhands in the back of a pickup truck was simply the easiest way to move people around a property.

The practice carries significant risk. According to the National Institutes of Health, being ejected from a vehicle in a crash increases the chances of dying by 40 times.

RELATED | Nampa man dies after falling from moving pickup truck, driver charged with DUI and injury to children