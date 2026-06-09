Nampa man dies after falling from moving pickup truck, driver charged with DUI and injury to children

NAMPA, Idaho — A man is dead after falling from a moving pickup truck in Nampa on June 6, and the driver has since been charged with one count of aggravated DUI and three counts of injury to a child.

According to the Nampa Police Department, dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a man who was injured on the road after falling from the back of a pickup truck. The Ada County Coroner later revealed the incident happened along E. Dooley Lane.

When officers with the Nampa Police Department arrived, they found a non-responsive man and began CPR. Nampa Fire and Canyon County paramedics arrived later and continued life-saving measures.

The man, later identified as 46-year-old Miguel Martinez of Nampa, was taken to a nearby hospital. He died the next day from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Ada County Coroner.

Authorities say that Martinez was riding in the back of the pickup with three children when an item dropped from the moving car. The passengers attempted to alert the driver, but the driver accelerated, and Martinez fell from the pickup truck.

After investigation, authorities arrested and charged a 25-year-old female suspect, Skylar B. Keeth, with aggravated DUI and three counts of injury to a child. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

“This needless death is the result of careless actions and driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Cpl. Stark of the Nampa Police Department Persons Crimes Unit. “There is no excuse for drunk driving. The consequences of this crash will last a lifetime for those involved, including three young kids, who were thankfully not physically harmed. Please drive sober!”

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