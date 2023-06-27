Rally scheduled at Boise City Hall in protest of Police shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A rally to gather at Boise City Hall, scheduled for Friday, June 30 at 6:00 pm, is gaining momentum as public opinion forms around in the case of Payton Wasson, the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Boise Police Officer last Saturday.

The incident stemmed from a vehicle being investigated, and the occupant of the vehicle, Wasson, attempting to flee from the police on foot and being shot by an officer.

The call for the rally is circulating in a tweet from Black Lives Matter Boise.

Local businesses and residents in the area were surprised to hear of the incident, as the area where the incident occurred is not accustomed to violence.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per policy, as the investigation ensues.

