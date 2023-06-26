Watch Now
Suspect shot by Boise police officer has died from gunshot wound to the head

Suspect identified as 22-year-old male from Nampa
Boise Police Department
Idaho News 6
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 16:43:13-04

BOISE, Idaho — The suspect who was shot by a Boise Police officer early Saturday morning has died.

The Boise Police Department has reported that the suspect, identified as Payton Wasson, 22 of Nampa, was pronounced dead by the Ada County Coroner from a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED | Boise Police shot person Downtown Boise early Saturday morning, department says suspect had a firearm

In the early hours of June 24, police were investigating a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of 5th and Main in downtown Boise as part of an ongoing investigation. As the police attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle, the suspect exited the vehicle attempting to flee on foot, garnishing a weapon.

After disregarding instructions from the police on-site to stop and drop his weapon, a police officer fired his gun, striking and injuring the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the critical incident to please contact the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

