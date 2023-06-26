Locals react to downtown Boise shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting incident on June 24 has some in downtown Boise worried about an uptick in violence.

On Saturday, police were investigating a suspicious vehicle when now deceased 22-year-old Payton Wasson fled the vehicle with a firearm. He was then shot in the head after not responding to officers' commands.

The incident took place around 5th and Main in downtown. Some local businesses in the area were shocked and surprised a shooting took place in a generally safe area.

"I mean I never expected that to happen anywhere downtown," said Sabrina Sorrell, manager at Chip.

"It's shocking to know it could happen right outside my business and in a very safe place of downtown," said Kyle Costa, owner of Costa Floral.

Police the day after had the area taped off and other agencies came in to clean the area up.

"After about half an hour I see on this opposite corner here a fireman hosing down the sidewalk," said Lauren Lynch, baker at Chip.

The shooting for most was uncharacteristic to the area that Costa says is known for being a part of Boise's group safe communities.

"Boise is a really safe community. people are moving here from all over the country or even world to enjoy the beautiful aspects that Boise has to offer and also the safe communities that are here," said Costa.

