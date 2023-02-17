MERIDIAN, Idaho — From pumping gas to pouring pints, a Boise man has embarked on a 180 turn in his business model. It's a story we're been keeping an eye on for just over a year.

For twenty five years Steve Bainbridge has been pumping gas and washing cars at his Phillips 66 on Fairview Ave. in Meridian. About five years ago, Bainbridge starting thinking of a new plan, completely different than what he had been doing.

Turn Phillips 66 into Maddies...wine, whiskey and Tapas. The name comes from a dog Steve and his family had named Maddie.

With the addition of so many drive through car washes in the valley, he saw the writing on the wall. By the way, his drive through car wash was the first in Meridian back in the 1990's.

Bainbridge explains what people can expect when it's completed this spring. "It's going to be a little upscale, but just a comfy, cozy place to relax and have a drink."

Maddies will have some select cheese trays, but there will also be a food truck parked outside. Steve expects his customers to be a bit older, but anyone over 21 is welcome.

Speaking of customers, Bainbridge learned a long time ago, from another Treasure Valley business, how important it is to treat the customer as your number one priority.

"Joe Albertson talked about it. Joe would always say 'Work hard, hire good people around you, and treat the customer right, at a right price.' It worked for Joe."

Bainbridge worked at the Ontario Albertsons back in the 1980's.

And it's only appropriate than the establishment is named after a dog, because they will have a separate sports room called 'The Dog House'. Maddies will also have a large events room for people to rent out.

