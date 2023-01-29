The Marshall Plan: Payette family aims to make the perfect church pew

PAYETTE, Idaho — Tens of thousands of people have literally touched their work one way or another. The Marshall Company in Payette has been making church furniture, specifically pews for hundreds of churches across the west. But as in so many cases there's always more to the story. You have to go back to 1939 when Jack and Goldie Marshall made a life changing decision. their daughter Margo describes what happened.

"They had no money so they hopped a freight train right out here."

Here is Payette, Idaho. There is New York City where the World's Fair was taking place. A place where Margo Stoneman said her father became fascinated with the wood displays. Somehow the two made it back to Idaho and Jack went right to work. Son, Max Marshall said he just wanted to build the best church furniture that you could build.

Just years later America found itself at ward. When World War II broke out the government came to Jack Marshall and was asked to take a break from building pews so he could start building ammunition boxes for the troops in Europe and the Pacific.

They were loaded in Payette on the same rails where Jack and Goldie left for New York. Max explains, "What when the war was over the government didn't want this building. They had no use for this stuff so they offered it to him for pennies on the dollar."

The pews are built from Red Oak from some of the finest forests back east. For the last twenty five years Mike Stoneman has paid close attention to every small detail when it comes to make the perfect pew. Mike showed us what goes into the perfect pew.

"A lot of people see this and they say I thought it was going to be one piece of wood, but if I made it out of one piece of wood, it would just cup. With a paddled pew your back conforms to the padding so the foam is going to fill your back but with a solid wood back you have to form to the back, it's not going to form to you."

Whether it's a small chapel or a church built like a cathedral, there is sure to be Marshall pews close to your town. I wonder after all these years, do you think Max or Margo ever catch themselves sitting in a pew somewhere and examining the work? Margo was quick to respond.

"Oh c'mon, have we? Of course we have."

