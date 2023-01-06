Made in Idaho: Mesquite Creek Outfitters

CALDWELL, Idaho — Brad and Lauren Bowden were living a comfortable life in Star when a family member convinced them to try an idea that was working in Texas – a store that sells both Gear and Beer.

With their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to community, Brad and Lauren took the leap of faith and opened their business. After a lot of hard work and determination, in a 100 year old building rich with history (former home of the Caldwell Meat Company), Mesquite Creek Outfitters Idaho has opened its doors, combining both shopping and sipping under the same roof.

This entertainment destination boasts having a rotation of 14 craft beers on tap, as well as selection of quality wines and other drinks. While you are enjoying your libations, you can take a stroll through their shop that features quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and other unique items, all selected by Lauren.

Definitely worth a spot on your “places to visit in the Treasure Valley” list, located at 712 Main Street in Caldwell.