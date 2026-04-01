White House backs Idaho bill requiring ICE partnership with local law enforcement

A controversial immigration bill moving through the Idaho Legislature is gaining support from the White House — adding new tension to an already heated debate among state lawmakers and local law enforcement.

Idaho News 6 has obtained a letter from the White House dated March 26, expressing strong support for Senate Bill 1441 and encouraging lawmakers to pass it quickly.

WATCH: Idaho News 6 obtains White House letter supporting immigration bill

White House backs Idaho immigration bill requiring local law enforcement to partner with ICE

The bill, introduced by Republican Senator Kelly Anthon of District 27, would require local law enforcement agencies to participate in the federal government’s 287(g) program. The program allows local officers to carry out certain federal immigration enforcement functions in coordination with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In the letter, the administration says it “strongly supports” the legislation and calls for its “swift passage.” It also states the program could “dramatically expand” ICE’s reach and help keep communities safe.

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Senate Bill 1441 was introduced just over a week after a similar proposal — House Bill 659 — failed to advance out of committee.

Senator Anthon said the new version was created in response to concerns raised during the earlier debate.

“When that failed because there was enough interest in my caucus, I began working on another piece of legislation,” Anthon said during public testimony.

The updated bill includes language allowing county commissioners or city councils to provide input — and even opt out under certain conditions.



Despite those changes, many local law enforcement leaders say their concerns remain.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue argues the bill still creates confusion about who has authority at the local level.

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“There are many, many idiosyncrasies that are just not known to the board of county commissioners… so to have them decide whether we can participate or not is misleading, to be polite,” Donahue said.

In a joint press release, the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and all 44 elected county sheriffs said lawmakers may be moving too quickly without enough input from those directly affected.

Donahue also pushed back on claims that sheriffs were consulted in rewriting the bill.

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“This illusion that they're working with us is absolutely a farce… it’s offensive for him to say that we have been, because we haven’t been,” he said.

The White House letter adds another layer to the debate. The unredacted document shows it was distributed by Senator Anthon, raising questions about how it was shared among lawmakers.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Senator Anthon for comment on the letter and its distribution but has not yet received a response.

Senate Bill 1441 has advanced out of the Senate State Affairs Committee and is expected to face amendments before going before the full Senate.