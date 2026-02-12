BOISE, Idaho — Speeding in an active construction or school zone could soon carry a harsher penalty under a bill moving through the Idaho Legislature.

House Bill 570 seeks to amend Idaho Code to classify driving 20 mph or more over the speed limit in an active school or construction zone as misdemeanor reckless driving.

Lawmakers weigh harsher penalties for speeding in active construction and school zones

“When we get complaints from every day citizens that see the vehicles driving out there, the main thing is usually reckless driving followed with excessive speed,” said Fritz Zweigart with the Idaho State Police.

Zweigart referenced a clip of a near miss in a construction zone during his testimony.

“What you see in the video is the silver vehicle come with an inches of killing one of these construction workers,” Zweigart said.

He explained the bill would give officers another option to charge drivers with reckless driving in those zones instead of their current speeding, enhanced speeding and speeding in a construction zone options.

Other community members also spoke in support of the bill.

“Motorist have injured themselves. They have injured other drivers and our contractors while performing work on the roadways, and we have also lost an employee who was killed while performing work on the freeway,” said Kinsey Thatcher, owner of Road Work Ahead Traffic Services.

Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram testified in support of the bill after three students were hit by cars near schools in Caldwell in just the past two months.

“Quite frankly, I am tired of having children struck and injured by cars in our city,” Ingram said.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey asked Ingram if he would have charged any of the drivers in those cases with reckless driving if he could have.

“I think one maybe two out of the three, yes," Ingram said. “Until we start holding people accountable at a higher level, we’re going to continue having people driving like idiots all over the state.”

But not everyone at Wednesday's hearing supported the bill’s current language.

“This bill uses the term active, which is vague; just what is active?" said Daniel Murphy. “I think this bill needs a bit more clarification.”

“To me, the active aspect in regard to the construction zone, it’s a bit precarious," said Rep. Clint Hostetler (R).

Lawmakers agreed, and the bill was forwarded to general orders for revisions to make the language more specific.

