ITD inspector narrowly avoids injury after distracted driver enters construction zone

Idaho Transportation Department
IDAHO — An Idaho Transportation Department inspector recently avoided serious injury when a distracted driver abruptly entered a construction zone. ITD says an SUV driver became distracted by a dog in the back seat and swerved into the work area.

The inspector, identified as Marklyn, had only been on the job for two days when the incident occurred. ITD says he was forced to react quickly and dropped to the ground as the vehicle passed over him, tearing away a pocket from his clothing.

No one was injured in the incident, and ITD says that "Marklyn even finished his shift."

ITD used the incident as a reminder for drivers to stay focused behind the wheel, particularly in construction zones, noting that even brief distractions can have serious consequences.

