Inside the Statehouse: Income tax cuts, Medicaid changes, cursive requirements, and more

BOISE, Idaho — The 2025 Idaho Legislative session started two months ago, and with more than 500 pieces of legislation introduced, keeping track of new bills and their potential impact can be challenging.

Here is some of the notable legislation that has been introduced, advanced, or enacted in Idaho this week —

LATEST ENACTED LEGISLATION

House Bill 32 Mask mandates, prohibition



Idaho Governor Brad Little signed H.B. 32 bill, which would prohibit the state, political subdivisions, or officials from mandating medical face masks, face shields, or other face coverings. RELATED: Idaho legislature approves bill banning mask mandates, awaits governor's signature The bill makes exceptions for vocational settings where protective equipment is essential, such as healthcare professionals and those working with hazardous materials. The bill took effect immediately upon being signed by Gov. Little due to an included emergency clause.

House Bill 40 Taxation, income, metals, military



On Thursday, Idaho Gov. Little signed H.B. 40, which reduces individual and corporate income taxes. The current rate of taxes is 5.695%, but it will now drop to 5.3%. RELATED: Gov. Little signs bill cutting income taxes, totaling $253 million The legislation will go into effect immediately and retroactively to Jan. 1, ensuring that the tax changes will apply to the entirety of the current fiscal year.

AWAITING THE GOVERNOR

House Bill 89 Nurses



H.B. 89 passed the Idaho Legislature this week and, pending the governor's approval, amends a section of the Idaho Code to revise definitions related to nurses. The bill specifically clarifies the scope of practice for advanced practice registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and licensed registered nurses in Idaho. If signed into law, the bill will take effect on July 1, 2025.

Senate Bill 1044 Cursive handwriting



The Idaho Legislature has passed a bill that would require all Idaho students to be proficient at reading and writing in cursive by the end of 5th grade. The bill will now be sent to Gov. Little. RELATED: Joint resolution seeks to take away voters' ballot power on Marijuana Senate Bill 1044 includes an emergency clause, which means that if it's signed, it would require Idaho schools to comply with the new guidelines and assessments for cursive writing by the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

ADVANCING LEGISLATION

House Bill 345 Medicaid



The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday requiring legislative approval for certain Medicaid State Plan amendments and waivers. The proposed legislation, which now moves to the Senate, mandates that any changes to the Medicaid State Plan must receive authorization from the legislature before taking effect. RELATED: Lawmakers in the Idaho House approve Medicaid bill with new oversight measures HB 345 also introduces work requirements for able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid, specifying that participants must work, study or volunteer at least 20 hours a week or meet other specified criteria to be eligible for the program.

House Joint Resolution 4 Narcotic, substances



A joint resolution, which would make it impossible for Idahoans to legalize marijuana through the state ballot initiative process, is making its way through the statehouse. If passed, only elected lawmakers in the Idaho legislature would be tasked with the issue of marijuana legalization. RELATED: Joint resolution seeks to take away voters' ballot power on Marijuana HJR 4 passed the House, 58-10 with 2 absent, and now moves to the Senate.

INTRODUCED LEGISLATION

House Bill 382 Education, immigration status

