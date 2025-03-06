Joint resolution seeks to take away voters' ballot power on Marijuana

BOISE, Idaho — A joint resolution, which would make it impossible for Idahoans to legalize marijuana through the state ballot initiative process, is making its way through the statehouse. If passed, only elected lawmakers in the Idaho legislature would be tasked with the issue of marijuana legalization.

House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Republican Representative Bruce Skaug (R) of Nampa, "Proposes an amendment to the state constitution to provide that only the Legislature shall have power and authority to legalize the growing, producing, manufacturing, transporting, selling, delivering, dispensing, administering, prescribing, distributing, possessing, or using of marijuana, narcotics, or other psychoactive substances."

"I'm asking that we let our state go on the offense. Why pass this? In the Idaho Constitution, the first concern of all good government is the virtue and sobriety of the people. That's in our constitution. I don't gloss over that," said Skaug.

Rep. Ilana Rubel (D) said the resolution would leave voters powerless to the will of lawmakers in the future regarding the legalization of medical marijuana.

"[The] last poll I saw showed over 70% for medical cannabis," said Rubel. "It's stripping the power of the people should the people of Idaho ever reach that level where they are so desperate to get medical cannabis legalized that they are willing to leap through the astonishing hurdles that have already been set in their path for a ballot initiative."

HJR 4 passed 58-10 with 2 absent, and now it moves to the Senate.