Lawmakers in the Idaho House approve Medicaid bill with new oversight measures

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday requiring legislative approval for certain Medicaid State Plan amendments and waivers. The proposed legislation, which now moves to the Senate, mandates that any changes to the Medicaid State Plan must receive authorization from the legislature before taking effect.

House Bill 345 outlines several areas where legislative approval will be necessary, including provisions regarding rural emergency hospital designations, Medicaid cost-sharing amendments, comprehensive Medicaid managed care, Medicaid expansion limits, and practice authority protection.

Advocates of the bill argue that legislative oversight is crucial for responsible Medicaid administration. Critics, however, caution that the additional layer of approval may slow down the implementation of necessary amendments and waivers.

HB 345 also introduces work requirements for able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid, specifying that participants must work, study or volunteer at least 20 hours a week or meet other specified criteria to be eligible for the program. Idaho Rep. Ilana Rubel (D), who spoke against the bill, argued in session that these additional administrative tasks would be burdensome to many Medicaid recipients and would not automatically save any money.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as the bill moves through the legislature.