Inside the Statehouse:

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed H.B. 144 on Monday to enact a significant tax relief measure for small sellers in the state. The new law exempts qualifying small sellers, whose cumulative gross receipts from sales do not exceed $5,000, from the state's sales taxes.

RELATED: Gov. Brad Little signs bill exempting small sellers from sales tax

The exemption, however, does not extend to sales of motor vehicles, trailers, all-terrain vehicles, utility-type vehicles, specialty off-highway vehicles, motorcycles intended for off-road use, snowmobiles, aircraft, vessels, alcohol, and tobacco.