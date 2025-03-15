Idaho Senate passes HJR 4, potentially limiting voter initiatives on marijuana

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate has passed House Joint Resolution 4 (HJR 4), which, would make it impossible for Idahoans to legalize marijuana through the state ballot initiative process, if a ballot measure to change the state constitution is passed.

It now heads to the Governor's desk.

If signed into law, voters will be asked to decide on a constitutional amendment at the next general election.

The resolution reads, "Shall Section 26, Article III of the Constitution of the State of Idaho be amended to provide that only the Idaho Legislature shall have power and authority to legalize the growing, producing, manufacturing, transporting, selling, delivering, dispensing, administering, prescribing, distributing, possessing, or using of marijuana, narcotics, or other psychoactive substances?".

Earlier this year, Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 7 into law, which imposes fines for marijuana possession.

In a press release, the Senate Majority Caucus urged citizens to stay informed ahead of a 2026 vote, writing, "The ever-shifting landscape of the drug crisis demands strong and informed leadership, and Idaho must remain proactive in defending its communities, values, and way of life."