Idaho House passes bill mandating expanded civics instruction in schools

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives passed a significant education reform bill on Monday aimed at enhancing civics instruction in both elementary and secondary schools. The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

House Bill 397 mandates in-depth instruction on the U.S. Constitution, the history of the American flag, the national anthem, and critical elements of citizenship. It emphasizes proper use, display, and respect for the American flag, including daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem in grades 1 through 12. Additionally, every classroom is required to display the U.S. flag during school hours.

High school students must also demonstrate their understanding through methods such as coursework in U.S. government and politics, participation in college credit-bearing exams, or alternate paths as established by local districts.

The bill also includes provisions for new civics assessments, which will cover topics such as the influence of Western civilization, the principles of the U.S. Constitution, the role of the Bill of Rights, and key governmental structures and powers.

An emergency declaration within the bill stipulates that it will take effect on July 1, if passed.