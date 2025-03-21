New law will allow Idaho doctors to refuse care if it violates their religious beliefs

A new law, recently signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little, will allow doctors to refuse care or procedures that violate their religious, moral or ethical beliefs in non-emergency situations.

Referred to as the "Medical Ethics Defense Act," the House Bill 59 goes into effect immediately.

In the first line, the bill states, "the right of conscience is a fundamental and inalienable right."

In opposition, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPPA) called on the Governor to veto the bill, writing that it will open the door to discrimination.

“This bill is not just reckless—it gives health care workers a license to discriminate," wrote PPPA Director Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman. She added, "Patients could be denied essential care—ranging from birth control to tubal ligation—at any stage of their medical journey, whether at a front desk, the pharmacy, or even in the operating room, all because a health care worker’s personal beliefs take precedence over patient needs."

