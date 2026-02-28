Idaho Senate passes “Isaiah’s Law” to strengthen child protections after infant death shook Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate passed Senate Bill 1257 (SB-1257), known as “Isaiah’s Law,” on Friday, moving the bill to the House for consideration.

The legislation aims to strengthen protections for vulnerable children, particularly during visits with parents accused of abuse.

Senator Melissa Wintrow (D - Boise), who sponsored the bill, says the legislation gives courts clearer authority to pause visits and terminate parental rights in cases of abandonment, chronic abuse, sexual abuse, serious harm, or when a parent is incarcerated for a significant portion of the child’s upbringing.

“I feel relieved. I feel joyful. I feel so happy that it passed because this is really important legislation that directs the courts and others that we’re not going to send kids into the arms of abusers,” Wintrow said. “In these cases that are so egregious, we want to do everything we can to protect. And I don’t think that’s too much to ask for our children.”

The bill was inspired by Isaiah, a child removed from the care of a Nampa couple now facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a 12-day-old infant. Monique Peyre, who adopted Isaiah along with two other children, has worked closely with Wintrow on the legislation.

“If you have a story and an experience that you’ve been through, like I never knew it actually could go as far as it has, just sharing a story to try to help others,” Peyre said.

During the Senate debate, Senator Shippy of District 19 initially opposed the bill, citing due process concerns and how in-person visitation could be paused when abuse is substantiated. However, after a brief recess, Wintrow was able to speak with Shippy and other senators directly, clarifying questions and easing concerns. Shippy ultimately reversed his position and voted in favor of the bill.

“It was divine intervention, and that gave me a chance to talk to people on the floor and make some phone calls to clarify what the concerns really were and answer those questions,” Wintrow said.

Looking ahead, Peyre says she is both nervous and hopeful as the bill moves to the House.

“So I think I’m a little more nervous for it to go in that direction, but based on how it was handled in the Senate, I’m hoping that it advances still,” she said.

The bill will now be scheduled for a House hearing.

