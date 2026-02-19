Child protection bill ‘Isaiah’s Law’ moves forward in Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho — An adoptive mother who previously spoke to Idaho News 6 anonymously after a 12‑day‑old baby boy was found dead in Nampa has now come forward publicly at the Idaho Statehouse.

Monique Peyre, who has adopted three children previously in the care of the Nampa couple now facing criminal charges, urged lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 1257 — also known as Isaiah’s Law. The legislation is named after her adopted son, Isaiah, and is designed to better protect vulnerable children across Idaho.

“He said to me, ‘Mommy, I want Isaiah’s Law to become a real law because I want it to help other children like me so they can feel safe,’” Peyre said.

Isaiah’s Law, sponsored by Democratic Representative Melissa Wintrow, would update Idaho’s child protection statutes by strengthening safeguards during parental visitations when abuse has been substantiated and clarifying when courts can terminate parental rights.

Dr. Bilinksy, a child welfare expert, emphasized the current gaps in Idaho’s system.

“I can say in Idaho, it is possible for a child to scratch their legs until they bleed before a visit, vomit repeatedly ... or attempt to take their life by suicide and still be required to go to visits,” Bilinksy said.

Opponents of the bill noted that while the measure addresses extreme cases, laws must consider all families.

“Hard cases deserve thoughtful resolution and thoughtful solutions, but statutes must be written for all cases, not only the most extreme,” said Aide Moore, in opposition of the bill.

Families shared emotional accounts of the toll abusive situations can take on children.

Ivy Walker described the fear and heartbreak she experienced during visits with her abusive mother.

“I lived the panic before every visit, and I lived the repeated heartbreak over the hope that my mom would change and be the parent I so desperately needed,” Walker said.

Anthony Henry also spoke about the need for protection and stability.

“I needed to be protected. I needed stability. Not manipulation from an abusive man who ultimately would never get his life together anyway,” Henry said.

Nicole Elgbert, who has fostered Isaiah, said the law would honor children like him. “Isaiah’s got just a beautiful big heart," Elgbert said, "He will help any child that’s around him, and this is like giving meaning for the suffering.”

Peyre emphasized the persistence behind the bill, “You know, if it doesn’t go through, we try again next year… like we’re not going to give up,” she said.

The bill has advanced out of committee and is headed to the Senate floor, though a hearing date has not yet been set.

Peyre, Elgbert, and other families are also advocating for two additional bills: the 'Foster Child Safety Act', which was printed today, and 'Benji’s Law'.

