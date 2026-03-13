Boise Pride flag debate heats up as committee advances new bill limiting government flags

BOISE, Idaho — A bill aimed at limiting what flags government entities can display on public property is heading to the Idaho Senate floor.

The Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee voted Friday to send House Bill 561 to the full Senate with a “do pass” recommendation. The proposal builds on a state law passed in 2025 that already restricts flag displays on government buildings.

READ MORE | Debate over Boise Pride flag heats up as lawmakers consider punitive measures

Under the bill, cities, counties, and other government entities could display a limited list of flags on public property. That list includes the U.S. flag, state flags, military flags, recognized tribal flags, and official city or county flags created before Jan. 1, 2023. The bill also allows foreign flags, such as the Basque flag, to be displayed during special occasions.

In addition to clarifying which flags are allowed, the measure lets authorities fine governments $2,000 per flag each day a flag is flown in violation.

The legislation follows an ongoing dispute in Boise over the Pride flag. The Boise City Council voted last year to designate the flag as an official city flag, allowing it to be flown at City Hall.

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Boise Mayor Lauren McLean testified against the bill during Friday’s committee hearing, marking the second time this legislative session McLean has spoken to lawmakers about the proposal.

McLean told lawmakers she believes the bill targets Boise and interferes with decisions made by local voters and city leaders.

"It's no secret that the bill in front of us here today, as already discussed, is designed to punish Boise and Boiseans for lawfully flying the pride flag, something we've been doing for over a decade, and it punishes us at the cost of every other city and county's rights," Mayor McLean said.

READ MORE | Boise mayor criticizes Idaho flag bill that could revoke city’s Pride flag designation

Supporters of the bill argue it ensures government property does not promote political or ideological messages. Rep. Ted Hill told lawmakers the measure is aimed at government entities, not individuals.

"Let's make it neutral. Let's focus on what unites us, and these ideological agendas and these other things do not," Hill said. "The American flag does."

A motion to send the bill back for possible changes failed on a 4-5 vote. The committee then voted 7-2 to advance the bill to the Senate floor.

If approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, the law would take effect immediately because it includes an emergency clause.

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