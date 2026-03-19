Bill clarifying Idaho SNAP food rules advances to House floor

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho House committee advanced legislation on Thursday aimed at clarifying which foods can and cannot be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

House Bill 903, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Redman, would update the state's definitions of “candy” and “soda." Lawmakers say the bill is intended to fix confusion that surfaced from a 2025 law that allows the state to block SNAP purchases of those items.

Retailers and industry groups say that the current definitions have led to inconsistent application at stores and confusion for shoppers.

“This is a cleanup bill,” Redman told the House Health and Welfare Committee, saying the goal is to ensure SNAP benefits are used for “nutritionally valuable items.”

RELATED | Idaho’s SNAP candy and soda ban takes effect, affecting shoppers and stores

During the hearing, Redman also said he plans to bring amendments that would remove certain items — including cookies, cakes, brownies, chips, sprinkles, and some snack bars — from the list of foods allowed under SNAP. Those changes are expected to come later in the process.

That proposal drew concern from some lawmakers, who questioned changing the bill after previous negotiations with retailers and industry groups. Others worried the amendments could bypass additional public hearings.

Despite those concerns, the committee voted to send the bill to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.

If passed by both chambers and signed into law, the updated definitions would take effect July 1.

SNAP in Idaho: what’s covered now and what may change

Category Current Idaho SNAP (Feb. 2026) With HB 903 (as written) Possible future changes (amendments) Candy (traditional sweets) ❌ Not allowed ❌ Not allowed (more clearly defined) ❌ Still not allowed Soda / sugary soft drinks ❌ Not allowed ❌ Not allowed (clearer exceptions listed) ❌ Still not allowed Baked goods (cookies, cakes, brownies) ✅ Allowed (not considered “candy” if they contain flour) ✅ Allowed (explicitly listed as not candy) ⚠️ May be banned Muffins ✅ Allowed ✅ Allowed ✅ Likely still allowed Chips, pretzels, crackers ✅ Allowed ✅ Allowed (explicitly not candy) ⚠️ Chips may be banned Granola bars / snack bars ⚠️ Confusing / inconsistent ✅ Clearly allowed ⚠️ Some snack bars may be banned Protein / meal replacement bars ⚠️ Confusing ✅ Clearly allowed ✅ Likely still allowed Baking ingredients (sprinkles, chocolate chips, etc.) ⚠️ Confusing ✅ Clearly allowed ⚠️ Sprinkles may be banned Fruit snacks / dried fruit ⚠️ Sometimes unclear ✅ Clearly allowed ✅ Likely still allowed Sports drinks / electrolyte drinks ⚠️ Not clearly defined ✅ Clearly allowed ✅ Likely still allowed Milk-based or high-juice drinks ✅ Allowed ✅ Allowed (clarified) ✅ No change

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.