Idaho’s SNAP candy and soda ban takes effect, affecting shoppers and stores

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's new SNAP restrictions on candy and soda are now in effect, creating challenges for food stamp recipients and local stores as they adapt to the changes.

The restrictions, which took effect this Sunday, prohibit SNAP recipients from purchasing sweet snacks and sugary drinks with their benefits. For many Idahoans who rely on food stamps, the change came as an unwelcome surprise.

Kassy Donat, who has used SNAP since she was 18, discovered the new rules firsthand during a routine shopping trip.

"So I went to Jackson's in Boise to get my mom and I a drink, and I forgot it was the 15th, of course, and I scanned the EBT card, and it declined," Donat said.

Donat ended up paying with her debit card, but she said the restrictions stretch her already tight budget.

"I only get Social Security due to my disabilities, so I have a base amount of money every month to spend. I'm in a rehab residential rehabilitation company, and they're trying to teach me how to budget and save money," Donat said.

Local stores are working to implement the changes by posting informational flyers near registers and programming their systems to automatically block restricted items.

Jessica Green, an assistant manager at a Caldwell Jackson's location, said staff members are learning to navigate the new requirements as they go.

"So basically they want us to keep them up by the register, that way we have something to go off of, and that way we can refer the customers to look at these papers if they have any questions," Green said.

The learning curve extends to everyday situations that weren't immediately obvious under the new rules.

"Basically, we're all just learning as the day goes by. If they didn't know about the fountain drink or, you know, maybe we need to implement something for that," Green said.

While Donat understands the policy's health-focused intentions, she believes it creates new financial pressures without addressing underlying issues.

"At least, either raise the amount of food stamps people can get so that they can buy healthier foods. I understand you're trying to fight obesity, which is hard when fresh fruits and vegetables are expensive," Donat said.

The restrictions also affect personal traditions that matter to SNAP recipients and their communities.

"I host a Christmas party every year for all my special needs friends, and I buy treats for us all to have there, and now I'll have to figure out a different way to get those," Donat said.

However, not all reactions to the policy have been negative. As Idaho News 6 previously reported, one future SNAP recipient sees potential benefits in the restrictions.

Kristen Hendryx said the changes could help with personal challenges.

"That actually helps me a lot. Addiction comes in many forms, and I have overcome a lot in the past, but sugar seems to be my standby addiction when I kick everything else," Hendryx said.

Across the Treasure Valley, stores are posting signs near aisles and coolers to help shoppers understand the new rules. Store managers expect the transition period to continue as both customers and staff adjust.

"I don't think it's really affected us too much yet, but I'm sure there's more changes to come," Green said.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has created candy and soda guidance sheets to help shoppers navigate the new rules, which reveal that not all candy is treated equally under the law.

