Idaho removes soda and candy from SNAP program

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 109 this week, prohibiting the purchase of candy and soda through Idaho's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The bill, Little says, reflects the state's commitment to the Make America Healthy Again movement, backed by the Trump administration.

Governor Little emphasized the importance of nutrition and exercise in health. "Idaho welcomes the MAHA movement. It's about improving nutrition and increasing exercise," said Little. "Secretary Kennedy said it so well: we need to take better care of ourselves and each other. He said it is an act of patriotism, and the future of our nation depends on it. Idaho couldn’t agree more."

Kennedy thanked Little for his leadership and urged other states to submit SNAP waivers to promote healthier food choices and combat childhood chronic disease. "I urge all governors to follow Idaho’s lead," he said.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also praised Idaho's initiative, noting Governor Little's partnership in the effort. "I am thrilled more states are heeding the call to Make America Healthy Again," Rollins said.

While the bill has passed the Idaho legislature and been signed, it still requires a federal waiver from the USDA to take effect — which Governor Little says he hopes to secure soon. He also acknowledged the complexity in defining "candy and soda," but stressed the urgency of ensuring government assistance supports healthy food choices.