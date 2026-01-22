It has been nothing more than mild weather for southern Idaho. The state is seeing a record-breaking close to the fall season and a not-so-impressive winter so far.

This may be a downfall for some, but the Idaho Transportation Department is taking advantage of the weather conditions, as its crews are staying on top of some of the state's major road projects.

WATCH: How ITD crews are keeping up with mild weather

Open roads, open schedule: ITD crews capitalize on mild Winter weather

"The good weather has allowed our contractors to make really good progress over the fall and early winter on a lot of the tasks that help them to get ahead and stay on schedule," said Jason Brinkman, district engineer for ITD. "So, we are really pleased with the progress that the weather has afforded us."

Crews this time of year typically focus on plowing and weather mitigation, but the dry weather is allowing ITD to get ahead on projects that are usually reserved for later in the year.

RELATED | Highway 16 flyover lanes begin to take shape over I-84

Cleaning inlets, fixing potholes, and rolling forward on major projects, such as the State Highway 16 expansion, are all receiving maximum attention with no weather delays.

“We’re keeping busy right now on some of the repairs that would normally have to wait for better weather. Some of our pavements and guardrails," said Brinkman. "Cleaning out things like inlets is work that can take place now that would normally be spring or summer work."

RELATED | TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-84 overnight closure in effect from Thursday to Monday in Nampa

The weather looks to stay clear for the next few weeks, and as of this moment, that Highway 16 expansion is still on course for a 2027 opening.