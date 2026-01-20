TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-84 overnight closure in effect from Thursday to Monday in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Starting on Thursday, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin overnight closures of all westbound lanes on I-84 between Garrity Blvd (Exit 38) and Ten Mile Road (Exit 42) as crews work to place 42,000-pound steel girders for the future I-84/SH-16 flyover interchange.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day before concluding on Monday morning.

Westbound traffic will be forced to exit at Ten Mile and follow a detour along Franklin Road before rejoining the interstate at Garrity Blvd.

Idaho Transportation Department

Commuters can expect similar overnight closures to go into effect periodically until April.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton