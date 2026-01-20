Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-84 overnight closure in effect from Thursday to Monday in Nampa

Idaho Transportation Department
A brief break in the fog shows progress on the SH-16, I-84 interchange.
NAMPA, Idaho — Starting on Thursday, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin overnight closures of all westbound lanes on I-84 between Garrity Blvd (Exit 38) and Ten Mile Road (Exit 42) as crews work to place 42,000-pound steel girders for the future I-84/SH-16 flyover interchange.

The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day before concluding on Monday morning.

Westbound traffic will be forced to exit at Ten Mile and follow a detour along Franklin Road before rejoining the interstate at Garrity Blvd.

Screenshot 2026-01-20 151057.png

Commuters can expect similar overnight closures to go into effect periodically until April.

