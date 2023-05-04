Update regarding when the Boise School District learned of allegations against Fairmont Jr. High teacher

BOISE, Idaho — We continue to follow the arrest of the Boise School District teacher arrested on rape and sexual assault allegations with new details on when the school was made aware and the overall timeline of the situation.

As we previously reported, Eric McDermott, a Boise School District teacher, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and rape.

We are hearing back from the Boise School District’s Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar, saying they were first made aware of the allegations against the Fairmont Jr. High teacher last month, on the same day they received an anonymous tip.

“The District was informed on Friday, April 7, the same day that this was reported to police,” said Dan Hollar.

As for the number of students pulled following the arrest of the Jr high teacher, The Boise School District noted approximately 10 students unenrolled from the school.