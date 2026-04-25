Boise State's Kage Casey drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 4th round of the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Denver Broncos drafted junior Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL draft.

He's selected as the 111th overall pick.

Casey, originally from Oregon, played a team-high 942 offensive snaps during the 2025 season.

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He's received multiple honors as a Bronco, including Sports Illustrated Honorable Mention All-America (2024) and 2x All-Mountain West First Team (2024, 2025).

Casey isn't the only draft pick with Idaho ties. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who grew up in eastern Idaho, went to the New York Jets as the 16th overall pick on Thursday night.

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