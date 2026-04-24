Idaho native Kenyon Sadiq drafted by the New York Jets

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Tight End Kenyon Sadiq, an Idaho native, is headed east.

The standout athlete was selected as the 16th overall pick by the New York Jets during the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Sadiq has been a star since attending Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, where he led the team to three consecutive state championship titles in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In his senior year, he was named the MaxPreps Idaho High School Football Player of the Year.

His success continued at the University of Oregon, where he set a record in 2025 for catches by a tight end with 51 catches, according to Oregon Football. Sadiq continued to set records once his sights were set on the NFL, making history at the 2026 NFL Combine, with the fastest 40-yard dash by a tight end with a time of 4.39.

Michael Conroy/AP Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (23) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

While the 2026 NFL Draft took over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sadiq celebrated privately with his family. Back in Idaho Falls, fans of his alma mater, Skyline High School, gathered for a community event; the crowd roaring when his name was called.

