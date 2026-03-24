'An electric day': NFL hopefuls make their case at Boise State Pro Day

BOISE, Idaho — With the NFL Draft fast approaching, former Boise State football players took center stage at Pro Day, aiming to impress scouts and prove they belong at the next level.

WATCH: Hear from former Boise State Broncos at Pro Day

NFL hopefuls make their case at Boise State Pro Day

Eighteen former Boise State athletes participated in the showcase, joined by two players from Idaho State. The day began with official measurements, as players logged their height and weight — a critical first step in meeting NFL standards. From there, attention quickly turned to strength testing, including the 225-pound bench press.

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely delivered one of the standout performances of the day, recording 38 bench press reps — a mark that would have topped all defensive linemen at last month’s NFL Combine.

“That was one of my goals, just to get super high on the bench, because you rarely see that, and it happened,” Fely said. “A lot of training and work went into it.”

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Players then rotated through a series of athletic tests, including the vertical jump, where defensive back Zion Washington exceeded his own expectations.

“It felt good, the adrenaline kicked in,” Washington said. “I wanted to hit 40 inches, so 41 and a half — I wish would have jumped again, but two jumps were good."

Beyond the measurable drills, athletes worked through position-specific exercises designed to showcase their consistency and skill sets — from route running and catching to blocking and kicking — all under the watchful eyes of NFL scouts.

For some, the day brought mixed emotions.

“I feel like all my benchmarks that I wanted to hit were a little lower, but it wasn’t bad at all,” said Jeremiah Earby. “It was a very content day. Some things I do wish I could get back, but you know.”

Former Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey was also out at Pro Day, working through drills in front of NFL scouts. Known for his toughness up front, Casey used the day to show his strength, footwork and consistency.

For him, it was another chance to prove he’s ready for the next level and can compete at the highest level.

Still, the opportunity to return and compete alongside former teammates added a boost of energy and familiarity.

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“It was fun out there — an electric day,” Earby said.

“It was good to come back and have the morale,” Fely added.

For many players, simply reaching Pro Day marks a significant milestone in their football journey.

“If I would have told my younger self this, he would have said, ‘No way.' This is a blessing," Washington said.

The next step for these athletes comes at the NFL Draft. You can watch the draft on Idaho News 6, airing on April 23.