Motion filed to seek death penalty against Chad Daybell

Prosecutors have filed their motion of intent to seek the death penalty against Chad Daybell.

According to the state’s online records search, the motion was filed on Thursday. This comes after prosecutors dropped the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence charges against both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow.

The court document for the Notice of Intent to Seek Death Penalty says the State will rely on the following as the basis for seeking the death penalty:



The murder of Tylee Ryan was committed for remuneration (Idaho Code § 19- 2515(9)(d))and/or

The murder of J.J. Vallow was committed for remuneration (Idaho Code § 19- 2515(9)(d))and/or

The murder of Tammy Daydell was committed for remuneration (Idaho Code § 19-2515(9)(d))and/or

The murder of Tylee Ryan was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exception depravity (Idaho Code § 19-2515(9)(e)) and/or

The murder of J.J. Vallow was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity (Idaho Code § 19-2515(9)(e)) and/or

The murder of Tammy Daybell was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity (Idaho Code !; I9-2515(9)(e)) and/or

By the murder(s), or circumstances surrounding their commission, the defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life (Idaho Code § 19-2515(9)(f)) and/or

The defendant, by his conduct, whether such conduct was before, during or after the commission or the murder(s) at hand, has exhibited a propensity to commit murder which will probably constitute a continuing threat to society. (Idaho Code§ 19-2515(9)(i).)

The jury trial is scheduled to start on November 11, 2021, with a pre-trial scheduled for September 30, 2021. Daybell pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including first-degree murder, insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy at his June 23 arraignment.

Lori’s case is on hold after Judge Steven Boyce put a temporary pause after a psychologist deemed her not competent for legal proceedings. She is getting mental health treatment through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.