Concealment of evidence charges dropped against the Daybells

This article was originally published by Eric Grossarth in East Idaho News.

Local prosecutors dropped the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence charges against Chad and Lori Daybell Thursday.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood, who is acting as special prosecutor in the Fremont County case, filed a motion to dismiss the evidence charges Wednesday. District Judge Steven Boyce approved the motion, officially dropping the charges Thursday.

The couple was indicted in May on various charges, including first-degree murder for the deaths of Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow — Lori’s two children. The charges in that indictment are still being prosecuted and the dismissal of the other cases allows prosecutors to better focus on the newer charges with more serious penalties.

Chad has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and prosecutors have until the beginning of August to file a notice of intent regarding if they will seek the death penalty.

Lori’s case is on hold after Boyce put a stay or temporary pause on the case after a psychologist deemed her not competent for legal proceedings. She was committed to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for mental health treatment.

Lori is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge in Arizona in connection to the July 2019 shooting death of her fourth-husband Charles Vallow. Investigators recently released hundreds of emails and documents tied to that investigation.