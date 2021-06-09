Chad Daybell pleads not guilty at arraignment, Vallow to go to mental health facility

Chad Daybell plead not guilty to multiple charges including first-degree murder, insurance fraud and criminal conspiracy. Daybell went before Judge Steven W. Boyce of the Seventh Judicial District in Fremont County.

The State of Idaho could pursue the death penalty for several charges against Daybell, or life imprisonment as imposed by the courts.

Boyce and Daybell's attorney John Prior set a conference for 9:30 a.m. June 23 to determine a trial date.

Lori Vallow has been charged with the same counts, but a judge committed her to a state mental health facility. According to our media partner East Idaho News, Idaho law allows Vallow to be held in a health and welfare facility for up to 90 days to restore her competency.

#BREAKING A judge has signed an order to commit Lori Vallow #Daybell following the evaluation by a phycologist wich said she is not fit for trial. Her husband is expected to enter a plea this morning at 10:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/pMnc5ZeBv1 — Eric Grossarth (@ericgrossarth) June 9, 2021

If that happens, court proceedings will go as planned and if not, the pause extends another 180 days. It’s not clear which state facility Vallow will be sent to.

The bodies of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow were found on Daybell’s property one year ago on June 9. Tylee and JJ went missing in the fall of 2019 from Madison County, Idaho.

