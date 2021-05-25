Court TV: Chad Daybell indicted on 3 counts conspiracy to commit murder

Chad Daybell is indicted for three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, according to documents obtained by Court TV.

Daybell has been indicted for three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow in Fremont County. Court TV reports the indictment was confirmed by documents from a single, unnamed source.

The Fremont County Prosecutor's Office is expected to make a formal announcement Tuesday about the charges and whether or not Lori Vallow Daybell has also been indicted, Court TV reports.

Chad Daybell is expected to appear in court tomorrow.