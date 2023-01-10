Moscow murder suspect to appear in court for status conference hearing Thursday morning

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow will be back in a Latah County courtroom Thursday at 8:00 a.m. for a status conference hearing.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in the early morning hours of November 13. Kohberger is also charged with burglary, accused of entering the King Road residence near the University of Idaho campus with the intent to commit murder.

At Kohberger's hearing Thursday, January 12, attorneys will discuss how they plan to move forward. The defendant could have a chance Thursday to waive his right to a speedy trial which would allow him more time to enter a plea for the charges against him and return to court for a preliminary hearing.

RELATED: Court documents outline details in Moscow quadruple homicide investigation

Kohberger remains in custody at the Latah County jail without bail. If he does not waive his right to a speedy trial, he will return for a formal preliminary hearing within 14 days of his initial court appearance. He was formally arraigned upon his return to Idaho on January 5, which gives the court until January 19 to hold his preliminary hearing.

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and was extradited to Idaho.

The probable cause affidavit, which was unsealed upon Kohberger's appearance in Idaho court, outlines evidence used to make an arrest including DNA, surveillance footage, cell phone data, and a surviving roommate's firsthand account of seeing a masked man inside the home at the time of the murders.

A camera will be allowed in the courtroom Thursday but a gag order remains in place preventing any lawyers, law enforcement, or other officials involved in the case from speaking to the public or the media about the case.

Read the unsealed document below:



