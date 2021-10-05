McGeachin issues executive order banning vaccine mandates, mandatory testing

BOISE, Idaho — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order banning vaccine mandates and mandatory testing in Idaho.

Gov. Brad Little is in Texas visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

Little said on Facebook he is performing his duty as the elected Governor of Idaho and did not authorize McGeachin to act on his behalf. McGeachin is the acting governor when Little is out of the state.

Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on "vaccine passports" to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty! #idpol pic.twitter.com/Jz87jfZaWc — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 5, 2021

The executive order went into effect at 2 p.m. on October 5.

Earlier Tuesday, McGeachin tried to activate Idaho National Guard troops to the border. The Associated Press reports Major General Michael J. Garshak said in a letter to McGeachin a call for help from border states earlier this year involved law enforcement, not National Guard troops.

The commanding general of the Idaho National Guard told Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the AP.

Gov. Little says he will rescind and reverse actions taken by Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin. #idpol #idleg https://t.co/7LFwAujrJO — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) October 5, 2021

"Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho Constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their life to serving our state and the country," said Little in a Facebook post. "The crisis at the border is something I take very seriously. That is why this summer I worked closely with the states of Arizona and Texas to determine the most impactful way to support their mission, and I sent a specialized team of Idaho State Police troopers to support drug interdiction efforts at the border."

Little said in the post when he returns to the state, he will be reversing any actions taken by McGeachin.