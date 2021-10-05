Watch
News

Actions

Idaho National Guard leader dismisses lt. governor's request

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Janice McGeachin Press Conference July 15
Posted at 3:36 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:36:41-04

BOISE, Idaho — The commanding general of the Idaho National Guard has told Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin that she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Major General Michael J. Garshak in a letter Tuesday to McGeachin says a call for help from border states earlier this year involved law enforcement, not National Guard troops.

Republican Gov. Brad Little announced Monday he was going to the Texas-Mexico border to meet with nine other Republican governors over concerns on how President Joe Biden is handling border issues. McGeachin is the acting governor while Little is out of state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light