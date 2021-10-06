Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho governor repeals political rival's executive order

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin addresses a rally on the Statehouse steps in Boise, Idaho. Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he will rescind an executive order involving COVID-19 vaccines by McGeachin, and the commanding general of the Idaho National Guard also on Tuesday, Oct. 5 told McGeachin she can’t activate troops to send to the U.S.-Mexico border. Little and Major General Michael J. Garshak made the decisions as McGeachin attempted to exercise her authority as acting governor with Little out of the state. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler,File)
Janice McGeachin
Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:20:33-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho governor has issued an executive order repealing his political rival’s executive order from the previous day involving COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandatory testing.

Republican Gov. Brad Little issued the order Wednesday while still in Texas, a move that challenges the state’s longstanding practice of making the lieutenant governor acting governor when the governor is out of state.

Far-right Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, issued her order Tuesday, and also sought to activate the Idaho National Guard and send soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Little's order appears to lay the legal groundwork to determine who is in charge when the governor leaves the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light