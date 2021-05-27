McGeachin signs executive order banning mask mandates

BOISE, Idaho — Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, as acting Governor, announced on Twitter she signed an executive order banning mask mandates in government entities. The order is effective starting at 11 a.m. on May 27.

The Executive Order says the remaining mask mandates issued by health districts, public schools, school districts and political subdivisions fail to serve a public health or safety purpose.

Today, as acting Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and liberties of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions — including public schools — from imposing mask mandates in our state. #idpol pic.twitter.com/Nmb6DX9v6X — Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) May 27, 2021

According to Gov. Little's Office, Little is in Nashville for the Republican Governor's Association Conference. He will be back at 9 p.m. Thursday. According to his office, Little was not made aware of the executive order ahead of time.

The Governor's Office is reviewing the executive order and an expanded statement will be made available after a more thorough review of this executive action, according to Little's press secretary.

McGeachin is holding her first task force meeting that will examine indoctrination in Idaho education. McGeachin also announced this month that she is running for Governor.