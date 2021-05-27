Watch
McGeachin signs executive order banning mask mandates

COURTESY DARIN OSWALD, IDAHO STATESMAN
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin directs business as the Idaho Senate convenes during a special session Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Boise.
Posted at 11:07 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:26:07-04

BOISE, Idaho — Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, as acting Governor, announced on Twitter she signed an executive order banning mask mandates in government entities. The order is effective starting at 11 a.m. on May 27.

The Executive Order says the remaining mask mandates issued by health districts, public schools, school districts and political subdivisions fail to serve a public health or safety purpose.

According to Gov. Little's Office, Little is in Nashville for the Republican Governor's Association Conference. He will be back at 9 p.m. Thursday. According to his office, Little was not made aware of the executive order ahead of time.

The Governor's Office is reviewing the executive order and an expanded statement will be made available after a more thorough review of this executive action, according to Little's press secretary.

McGeachin is holding her first task force meeting that will examine indoctrination in Idaho education. McGeachin also announced this month that she is running for Governor.

