Work continues on the new CSI Leroy Craig Jerome Center, adding Meat Packing to an ever-growing program list

JEROME, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) is expanding its reach into Jerome County with a new 20,000-square-foot education center designed to train workers for the area's growing meat-packing industry.

The new Leroy Craig Jerome Center represents a shift for Jerome County, which has been one of CSI's main taxable districts but has taken a backseat when compared to the main Twin Falls campus over the past few years.

WATCH: Inside CSI's new Jerome Center: Training tomorrow's meat packing workers

"We're going to try and serve the community of Jerome and the employers and industry in Jerome," said Barry Pate, CSI's Dean of Technical Education.

The center follows CSI's blueprint of success in technical training, similar to programs developed after Chobani and Clif Bar established operations in the Twin Falls community. But instead of yogurt and energy bars, the Leroy Craig Jerome Center will focus on meat packing.

The facility will feature two large industrial labs. One side will serve as a clean, sanitizable space for meat cutting instruction, while the other will house industrial automation, controls, and electronics training.

CSI has partnered with True West Beef to bring meatpacking skills into the classroom, addressing the needs of southern Idaho's growing industry.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6 Construction continues on the new facility in Jerome.

"They're a huge presence here, and there is a big need for that type of worker, and there is no other opportunities to get that specific training," said Spencer Cutler, CSI facilities director. "They could get those opportunities here."

Cutler said the partnership allows industry input on facility design while maintaining the center's role as a public facility serving taxpayers and students entering these industries.

Beyond technical training, the Leroy Craig Jerome Center will house multiple classrooms, offices, and public meeting spaces for the community.

Construction is expected to wrap up this summer, with classes starting in fall 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.