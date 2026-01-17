CSI opens new transportation technology center to meet growing demand for diesel mechanics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho unveiled its new Transportation Technology Center on Friday, expanding training opportunities for diesel mechanics in the Magic Valley as demand for skilled technicians continues to rise.

The 28,000-square-foot facility will house CSI's Heavy Equipment Ag Technology and Diesel Technology programs, replacing a smaller building that limited student capacity for 10 years.

WATCH: CSI unveils brand new Transportation Technology Center

Inside CSI's new Transportation Technology Center

"Students aren't gonna go from truck to truck, they're gonna have a bay like they do in the industry, and they're gonna move a truck into their bay. When it's done, they're gonna pull it out, and they're gonna move on. That right there is exciting to me because we've never been able to do that before," said Dustin Holt, diesel tech instructor.

Holt said the new facility allows students to experience real-world working conditions similar to what they'll encounter in the industry.

The demand for diesel mechanics is particularly strong in south central Idaho's agriculture-heavy region. Les Anderson, who has worked in diesel in the Magic Valley for 30 years, said the industry is actively recruiting from CSI's program.

"We've got some technicians in our industry that are making $150-$175,000 a year," Anderson said.

RELATED | CSI bolsters diesel, heavy ag techs with new Transportation Technology Center

Anderson started as a mechanic and now leads sales. He noted that while Idaho State University was previously the top diesel program in the state, CSI has grown significantly in recent years.

"Now we push to get all of our technicians from here," Anderson said.

Trevor Ware, who will start his second semester as a diesel tech student next week, said he's excited about the expanded learning opportunities.

"I've heard lots of good things in the past, and I talked with the instructor Dustin prior to entering, and it just everything was a good fit for me. I'm really excited about the knowledge," Ware said.

The new building will also support industry and workforce training in the transportation sector and allow for expanded dual credit collaboration with the Twin Falls School District.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from Fisher, CSI Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Joshua Kern, and Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson. Classes in the new building will start on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.