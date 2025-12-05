CSI Aquaculture Program prepares next generation for Idaho's thriving fish hatchery industry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Deep in the Snake River Canyon, the College of Southern Idaho's Aquaculture Program is training the next generation of fish farmers to continue Idaho's leadership in the industry.

Inside Idaho's unique fish farming school in Snake River Canyon

With hatcheries dotted among the majestic waters of the mighty Snake River Canyon, the Magic Valley is a national leader in the production of farm-raised fish. The CSI Aquaculture Program has been a major contributor to the thriving fish hatchery industry since the late-1970s.

"It's pretty unique, we're one of the only – if not the only – aquaculture program in the country that has a commercial fish hatchery," said Melissa Wagner from the CSI Aquaculture Program.

The Magic Valley has about 74 private, state and federal hatcheries, making skilled workers essential for the industry's continued success.

"It's really important that we make sure that we keep the industry going by providing employees that know what they are doing," Wagner said.

The program is broken down into four classes: aquaculture, fisheries, fish health and ichthyology.

Combined with the working commercial hatchery operation, the four courses give students a deep and detailed hands-on look at the life and operations of a successful hatchery.

"We work around the fish so when we have time to do classwork, that's what we do, but most of our learning is hands on and based on the fish," said Kassidy Johnson, a CSI aquaculture student.

The hands-on approach allows for immediate learning opportunities.

"The nice thing is, if they have any questions – I can be like 'well, let's go look at them,'" Wagner said.

For students like Jessie Pool, the CSI aquaculture program offers a unique opportunity to connect with aquatic life.

"You get to see these fish that are hatchlings – they are eggs – they are just fresh into the world and then you get to grow them and you get to watch them grow and you get to be involved with their health and their movements and their characteristics – their little personalities," Pool said.

The hatchery works with Idaho Fish and Game and Riverence Hatchery to raise fish until they are released into Idaho waterways or harvested for commercial use.

From rare North Idaho cod designated for population regrowth to prehistoric sturgeon rehabilitation, the hatchery can handle multiple species at once.

The bread and butter of the program is the rainbow trout, including the House Creek trout – a rainbow strain developed, bred and maintained by the CSI aquaculture program for nearly 50 years.

"This strain of rainbow trout is very unique, through unintentional selection, House Creek became very tolerant to low oxygen levels. Their genetics are actually in every strain of rainbow trout throughout the valley – they're super-fast growers and the females produce a lot of eggs," Wagner said.