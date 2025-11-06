World-renowned pianist to perform as Habitat for Humanity sees surge in applications across Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With housing costs continuing to climb, the need for affordable housing in the Magic Valley has reached unprecedented levels, prompting Habitat for Humanity to expand its fundraising efforts.

Linda Flemming, director of Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, said more families than ever are applying to be selected for a Habitat home.

"The need in our community is nothing but getting bigger," Flemming said.

Magic Valley Housing Crisis: 250+ Families Apply for Habitat Homes

The organization has seen a dramatic increase in applications from families seeking affordable housing options. Where Habitat once received 20 to 50 applications during family selection periods, that number has now skyrocketed.

"It's growing, growing, growing... we used to do a family selection, have 20 to 50 families to choose from, and now we're up to that 250-plus number, which is mind-blowing," Flemming said.

To help meet this growing demand, Habitat for Humanity is hosting a special benefit concert featuring internationally-acclaimed pianist Jim Isaac Chua. The performance, titled "Shaped by Chopin," will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at the Orpheum Theater in Twin Falls.

"When he's in the United States, he goes to different habitat organizations and plays his keys for homes," Flemming said.

While the organization conducts fundraising year-round, special events like Chua's concert provide crucial additional support for their mission.

"The more we can raise, the better we can serve this community," Flemming said.

