Western Days returns to Twin Falls this weekend with free, family-friendly fun for all ages

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls City Park will transform into a three-day, free, all-ages festival this weekend as Western Days returns for another year.

Preparations begin Thursday, with events set to start Friday.

WATCH: Western Days returns to Twin Falls this weekend with free, family-friendly events, live music, food vendors, and the state's largest parade.

Western Days 2026: What to know about Twin Falls' biggest weekend

Board member Stan Crowley said the forecast looks promising for what could be one of the biggest Western Days yet.

"All we got to do is ask Mother Nature to be nice, and we'll have a fantastic 2026 Western Days," Crowley said.

LEARN MORE: 2026 WESTERN DAYS

With temperatures expected in the 70s all weekend, organizers are anticipating more than 30,000 visitors over the course of the event.

"Over 63 vendors— I think we have about 20 food vendors this year. The park should be full all three days," added Crowley.

Live music will play from the bandshell all weekend, and new and returning attractions will offer entertainment for the whole family.

"We have a new amusement called Vertical Amusement, where kids can walk on water— that's going to be super cool— the butterfly haven will be back again this year, it was very popular last year," Crowley said.

Neighbors say Western Days is a highlight of the year.

"The parade, the family and friends that you get to see there—the food! It may be expensive, but the food— it's just something I look forward to every year," declared Twin Falls neighbor Jade Medley.

"I absolutely love Western Days. I love the different community activities, dances, the music, all the different vendors, and seeing how the community comes together," Twin Falls neighbor Caitlyn Probasco said.

On Saturday morning, the Western Days parade will take over much of the city, beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from the Falls on Blue Lakes, through 5-Points, and ends in downtown Twin Falls.

With 80 floats already signed up, Crowley said the parade stands out well beyond the region.

"It's the largest parade in southern Idaho. I believe it's the largest parade in the state— good thing for little ol' Twin Falls," Crowley said.

For Crowley, the event carries a meaning that goes beyond the festivities.

"It's the kick-off for the summer," explained Crowley.

For a full list of times, events, and activities, CLICK HERE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2025 Western Days kicks off in Twin Falls

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.