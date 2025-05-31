2025 Western Days kicks off in Twin Falls: An event for the entire community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The 2025 Western Days weekend is here, and it's filled with three days of events and activities at the Twin Falls City Park.

“We love Twin Falls! Every time they host an event, it feels like a family affair,” said Irene Lewis, a Twin Falls resident.

While some details of the event have changed over the years, the heart of Western Days remains the same.

“Western Days is one of the first celebrations coming out of winter and spring. We organize it for families to enjoy, meet, greet, and have fun,” said Sandra Ochoa, a member of the Western Days committee.

For Irene and Gary Lewis, Western Days is a cherished tradition they look forward to each year. “We love the people; we run into a lot of friends. And the food! We always try the food; I had tacos, and then I got an elephant ear,” Irene shared.

While you can’t beat the food selection at Western Days, don’t overlook the vendors.

This year, a new addition is the Twin Falls Zoo, which brought along a few special guests to help everyone enjoy the summer heat, including two tortoises and a colorful feathered friend.

“Even though it’s the only zoo in Twin Falls, it’s surprising how many people don’t know we exist. We do a lot of outreach for schools and nursing homes, and our mission is to educate,” said Sinuhe Montoya from the Twin Falls Zoo.

If exotic animals aren’t your thing, there’s another new exhibit at Western Days for those who have always wanted to hand-feed butterflies.

“In here, you can have them land on you. See how many you can get; the record to beat is 150,” said Susannah from the Butterfly Haven.

For Sandra Ochoa, if you’re in Twin Falls this weekend, there’s no excuse not to have a good time.

“If you don't come down here, you’re really missing out. It’s the best fun, music, entertainment, and the chance to see people you haven’t met all winter. You truly get to enjoy getting out,” Sandra encouraged.

Western Days will continue throughout the weekend, with the Western Days parade starting on Saturday at 9 AM.

The parade route will go from Falls Avenue on Blue Lakes, onto Shoshone Street, and end in downtown.

Following the parade, there will be a full slate of enjoyable activities in the park, lasting until Sunday evening.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.